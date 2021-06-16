Show You Care
3 family members killed in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting, fourth arrested

By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police in Cedar Rapids have released more information from the Tuesday morning shooting on the northeast side of Cedar Rapids.

Cedar Rapids Police said that three people, all part of the same family, were killed in the shooting at 4414 Oak Leaf Court NE. The victims were Jan Perry Jackson, 61, Melissa Ferne Jackson, 68, and Sabrina Hana Jackson, 19. A fourth family member, Alexander Ken Jackson, 20, suffered a gunshot wound to the foot and was treated and released from the hospital.

As a result of a day-long investigation, officials believe that Alexander was the person who allegedly used a gun to shoot his father, mother, and sister. He was taken into custody and charged with three counts of first-degree murder.

Alexander Jackson, in a high school yearbook photo.
Alexander Jackson, in a high school yearbook photo.(Courtesy Photo)

The shooting was reported to police at around 8:23 a.m. Officials said the three victims were found dead when officers arrived.

Hardware store raises money to up Harrelson reward
