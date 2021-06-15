From young to old, BMX racing alive and well in eastern Iowa

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - It’s all about thrill-seeking, adrenaline, speed, and family. BMX racing is alive and well in eastern Iowa.

Bryan Franklin has turned the BMX track on Cedar Bend Lane in Ely into a fast, exciting course.

“4 or 5 years ago, I was able to come back and do it and take over running the track and I’ve just worked slowly on building things back up,” Franklin said.

Franklin hosted 200 riders this past weekend in a state qualifier. Believe it or not, they started at age 1 on striders. And by the time they are 5, like Bennett Pierce, they can fly.

“That we can have fun and race people and stuff like that. You can jump a bunch of air and stuff like that,” Pierce said, of his experience on the track. “We get a trophy.”

For Pierce, BMX riding is a family affair, thanks to his dad.

“A day after his third birthday, we were out here riding. It is intense the first couple of years, I chased after him, helping them over the hill. Finally, he was on his own, peddling on his own, and I couldn’t keep up with him,” Brenton Pierce, Bennett’s dad, said. “I got a bike and started racing. I’m hoping this is a sport that he can teach his kids someday.”

The oldest rider competing was Kittie, who is 72 years young and still riding.

“32 years ago, I was 39 years old on Mother’s Day. My son said to me, ‘Mommy, if you think this is so easy, why don’t you try it?’” Kittie said. “I am still here.”

Kitti is not about to quit anytime soon. She said as long as she can keep two wheels on the ground, she will still be riding.

“Age-wise, it doesn’t matter. This is an ageless sport,” Kittie said. “And every age group has a blast.”

