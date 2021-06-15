Woman accidentally fired gun, injuring self, according to Dubuque police

DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - A woman was hurt after accidentally shooting herself on Tuesday afternoon, according to law enforcement officials.

At around 3:24 p.m., the Dubuque Police were sent to the 1500 block of Butterfield Drive for a report of a woman with a gunshot injury to her arm. Officers determined the shooting was an accident.

The woman is being treated at UnityPoint Health-Finley Hospital. She will not be charged as there was no criminal intent to the incident, police said.

