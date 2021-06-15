Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

‘We need more’: Democrats frustrated as agenda faces hurdles

Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, left, Mark Shaffer, and Claudia Glennan visit with on another at the...
Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, left, Mark Shaffer, and Claudia Glennan visit with on another at the Edwardsville Pierogi Festival in Edwardsville, Pa., Friday, June 11, 2021. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)(Matt Rourke | AP)
By Associated Press
Updated: 1 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

EDWARDSVILLE, Pa. (AP) — The Democratic Party’s most passionate voters are growing increasingly frustrated with the pace of change in Washington under Democratic control.

Not even five months after Democrats took power, progressives are losing patience as President Joe Biden and his allies in Congress are struggling to overcome intense Republican opposition to deliver big, bold policies.

Right now, the White House is bogged down in negotiations with Republicans over a scaled-back infrastructure package.

There are few signs of outright revolt from the party’s base, but the practical and political risks of inaction are growing.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

Two people die after their motorcycle collides with car
Grant Hill, 23, of Iowa City, was arrested for Indecent Exposure after being accused of...
Iowa City man accused of exposing himself to a teen in an apartment complex gym
Multiple fire crews are at the scene of a structure fire at Chemtool on Prairie Hill Road in...
Rockton, Illinois Fire Department issues mandatory evacuation due to early morning fire at Chemtool
Iowa woman accused of setting another woman on fire
Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)
Parent company of Lindale Mall filing for bankruptcy

Latest News

Rob Hogg, Democratic senator in Iowa representing District 33.
Hogg, Linn County Democrat, not seeking another term in legislature
Liz Mathis, a Democratic state senator for Linn County's District 34.
Mathis considering first congressional district run against Rep. Hinson
The FBI says that this surveillance photo shows Daniel Johnson, 29, left, of Austin, Minn., and...
Iowa father, son charged with storming Capitol during Jan. 6 riot
President Joe Biden reaffirms U.S. commitment to NATO during his first summit as president.
Biden: NATO 'critically important'