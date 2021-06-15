Show You Care
Trial for two accused of Anamosa prison killings delayed

Thomas Woodard, left, 39, and Michael Dutcher, 28, right.
Thomas Woodard, left, 39, and Michael Dutcher, 28, right.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Corrections)
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 2 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The trials of two inmates at the Anamosa State Penitentiary for first-degree murder will take place later in the year, according to court filings.

Michael Dutcher and Thomas Woodard were scheduled to stand trial on June 22. Now, Woodard will go to trial on September 21 in Linn County. Dutcher’s trial date has been set for August 3, currently in Jones County, though Dutcher’s attorney has filed a request for a change of venue.

The two men have been charged with two counts of first-degree murder, one count of attempted murder, and one count of second-degree kidnapping. The Department of Corrections said the two men were trying to escape the prison when they attacked Corrections Officer Robert McFarland and nurse Lorena Schulte. Both workers died in the incident.

Woodard and Dutcher have entered written pleas of not guilty to the charges they are facing.

