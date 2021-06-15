Sumner police warning public after attempted abduction

SUMNER, Iowa (KCRG) - Law enforcement officials said that an adult tried to convince a teenage girl to get into his vehicle on Tuesday morning.

Sumner Police said that the incident took place around 10:30 a.m. outside of the city’s public library. They said the girl was asked to get into a blue-green colored extended cab pickup truck. She instead went into the library and was unharmed.

Officials said the suspect was an adult male with dark hair, but no further description was available.

If anybody has information about this incident, call the Sumner Police at (563) 578-3242. In an emergency, call 911.

