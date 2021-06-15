State Rep. Ras Smith announces campaign for Iowa governor

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Democratic State Representative Ras Smith on Tuesday announced he is running for Governor of Iowa in 2022.

Smith and his campaign plan to hold a kick-off event at 5 p.m. in Waterloo, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Riverloop Amphitheatre, located at 225 Commercial Street.

Smith is from Waterloo and currently represents Black Hawk County.

For more information about Ras Smith, go to rasforiowa.com.

