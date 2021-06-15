Show You Care
State Rep. Ras Smith announces campaign for Iowa governor

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - Democratic State Representative Ras Smith on Tuesday announced he is running for Governor of Iowa in 2022.

Smith and his campaign plan to hold a kick-off event at 5 p.m. in Waterloo, with doors opening at 4:30 p.m.

The event will be held at the Riverloop Amphitheatre, located at 225 Commercial Street.

Smith is from Waterloo and currently represents Black Hawk County.

For more information about Ras Smith, go to rasforiowa.com.

