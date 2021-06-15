Show You Care
Reward fund to find Xavior Harrelson reaches nearly $17,000

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 12 hours ago
MONTEZUMA, Iowa (KCRG) - A reward fund to help find a missing 11-year-old boy from Montezuma is now at nearly $17,000, according to the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office.

Xavior Harrelson was last seen in Montezuma on May 27.

The Sheriff’s Office said community members and businesses have contributed to the fund in hopes it will help bring answers.

You can donate to the reward fund by calling the Bank at 641-623-5766.

The Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office said Harrelson was last seen at around 11:00 a.m. on Thursday, May 27. He was last known to be wearing a red t-shirt, blue pajama pants, and black high-top shoes. He has brown hair and blue eyes, and he is about 4′8″ tall and 100 pounds.

Anyone with any information related to Xavior’s disappearance should call the Poweshiek County Sheriff’s Office at 641-623-2107.

