Rep. Jennifer Konfrst elected Iowa House Minority Leader

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCRG) - Democrats in the Iowa House now have a new House Minority leader.

On Monday, they elected Representative Jennifer Konfrst.

Konfrst, of Windsor Heights, is the first woman to lead the Iowa House Democrats.

She leads the only majority-female caucus at the state Capitol.

She served as the House Minority Whip during the 2021 legislative session.

Konfrst replaces Representative Todd Prichard.

He stepped down in May.

