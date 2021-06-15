Northwestern Iowa officials say man found dead on highway

LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa are investigating the death of a man who had apparently been hit by a vehicle along U.S. Highway 75 in Plymouth County.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the man’s body was found early Monday morning after a motorist called 911 around 3 a.m. to report he had hit something on the road.

A second 911 caller reported seeing a body in the road.

Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputies checking the scene found the man already dead in the road.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

