Northwestern Iowa officials say man found dead on highway

By Associated Press
Updated: 6 hours ago
LE MARS, Iowa (AP) — Authorities in northwestern Iowa are investigating the death of a man who had apparently been hit by a vehicle along U.S. Highway 75 in Plymouth County.

The Sioux City Journal reports that the man’s body was found early Monday morning after a motorist called 911 around 3 a.m. to report he had hit something on the road.

A second 911 caller reported seeing a body in the road.

Plymouth County Sheriff’s deputies checking the scene found the man already dead in the road.

The man’s name has not yet been released.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

