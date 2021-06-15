Matthew 25 looking for volunteers to help repair homes during Transform Week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Tarps and tree debris are still scattered across Cedar Rapids, now 10 months after last summer’s derecho. Matthew 25 has started an annual effort to transform neighborhoods. It kicks off next week.

Tuesday though, dozens of volunteers with Vincentian Marian Youth out of Missouri were making repairs through their Patch program.

“I think this is my third one,” said Jill Dunlap, one of the volunteers.

Dunlap has been on several service projects, with this being her third one here on the Southwest side of Cedar Rapids. She and others were making repairs to derecho-damaged homes.

“I’m seeing just a lot more devastation, and seeing a lot of siding off things, tarps and trees down,” she said.

The group spent the morning alongside Matthew 25 repairing this roof at a mobile home park. Next week, Matthew 25 will kick off its annual Transform Week projects, repairing low income homes in the Taylor and Time Check neighborhoods.

“We found out from the derecho, there were a lot of manufactured homes that had damage and didn’t have other resources to go to for help,” said Aaron Saylor, Matthew 25′s Neighborhood Building Manager.

Beyond these repairs, Saylor says the focus is on investing in more interior and long-term improvement projects.

“We have several porch projects coming up. We also have a bathroom project that I’m really hoping can change someone’s life by making the bathroom usable again,” said Saylor.

In a typical year, Saylor says there are 30 projects with up to 300 volunteers. The derecho and pandemic created more projects, so they’re looking for more help.

“We’re looking for anyone with electrical or plumbing, even skilled painters,” said Saylor.

Right now, they have about 125 volunteers but they’re hoping to reach 150 by next week. People can sign up through their website.

Saylor and Dunlap say they hope people can experience the joy of giving back.

“I’m giving my time, but I get much more out of it,” said Dunlap. “I think sometimes we don’t really know how much service can impact others.”

