Linn County Fair Association announces new manager

Matthew Durian, the new Fair Manager for the Linn County Fair.
Matthew Durian, the new Fair Manager for the Linn County Fair.(Courtesy: Linn County Fair)
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in association with the Linn County Fair have made a hire for a new position to help support fair operations.

Matthew Durian, of Paso Robles, Calif., started the fair manager position on June 1. The role was created to help coordinate rentals of the Lynn Dunn Memorial Building on the Linn County Fairgrounds, as well as the fair’s partnership program and other duties.

“We are excited to have Matt as part of the fair family,” Jennifer Dunn, Linn County Fair Board member, said, in a statement. “The events of 2020 left us unable to fill this vacancy until now and Matt is a great person for the role and a perfect fit for The Linn County Fair. We look forward to putting his skills to use to further grow and develop our rental and partnership offerings.”

Durian majored in agricultural communications at California Polytechnic State University, and was a part of planning or interning at various livestock-related events in the state.

“I grew up showing livestock at my local county fair back home and have always enjoyed my days at the fair,” Durian said, in a statement. “I am extremely excited about this opportunity to give back to youth organizations and support an important section of the agriculture industry.”

More information about the fair can be found on its website.

