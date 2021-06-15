Show You Care
Iowa reports 96 more COVID-19 cases, no additional deaths Tuesday

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Tuesday reported 96 more cases of COVID-19 in Iowa, but had no additional deaths to report.

A total of 1,430,938 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 372,733 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,102 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 1,055 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,780,342 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 9.1 percent.

The state reported 86 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 21 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 23 patients in the ICU and 10 on ventilators.

