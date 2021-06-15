Show You Care
Iowa Dept. of Corrections fires two nurses after inmates receive overdose of COVID-19 vaccine

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 8 hours ago
FORT MADISON, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Corrections has fired two nurses after they reportedly gave large overdoses of COVID-19 vaccines to dozens of inmates in Fort Madison.

The Des Moines Register reports it happened back on April 20 at the maximum security prison for men.

Authorities say 77 inmates received up to six times the proper dose of the Pfizer vaccine.

The overdoses reportedly happened after the prison switched from Moderna to Pfizer.

Experts said the Moderna doses come pre-mixed, but the Pfizer vaccine comes as a concentrate and is supposed to be diluted.

The DOC did not explain how the overdose happened.

A Department spokesperson said the inmates suffered normal side effects of the vaccine.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

