Iowa City police looking for missing teen

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa City Police Department is asking for help locating a missing teen from Cedar Rapids.

Officials said 15-year-old Makayla Hyche was last seen on June 12 walking away from Four Oaks Family and Children’s Services, located at 1916 Waterfront Drive, Iowa City.

Officials describe Makayla as having hazel eyes, orange hair, dark complexion. She is 5′5″ and about 220 pounds. She was last seen wearing all black clothing.

Makayla reportedly left with another person named Alisa Scovel. Officials describe Scovel as having red hair and brown eyes, and white complexion. Scovel is about 5′5″ and 170 pounds.

Anyone with information about either of these individuals is asked to contact the Johnson County Emergency Communications Center at 319-356-6800, or call 911.

