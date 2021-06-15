Illinois firefighters to let massive fire at chemical plant burn itself out as officials monitor air quality

ROCKTON, Illinois (WIFR) - Firefighters in Illinois said they’ll let the massive fire at a chemical plant burn itself out, and it could take several days.

The fire started at the Chemtool Incorporated plant in Rockton early Monday morning.

Rockton Fire Chief Kirk Wilson said crews are letting the fire burn itself out, rather than pouring any more water on it, out of concern about chemical runoff into the nearby Rock River. Wilson said it could take a matter of days for the fire to completely burn itself out.

“That’s the best thing that we can do right now,” Wilson said. “The main thing is that we don’t want an environmental nightmare to occur, and the reason that we would cause that is by the use of water streams. So we stopped water operations at this point.”

Wilson said crews also have been conducting air quality tests, and have determined there is no danger to air quality at ground level.

“I assure you that there is no danger at ground level at the plant, but just for a precautionary measure, we decided that it was in the best interests of community safety that we evacuated the area,” he said.

Wilson said the fire was already burning through the roof of the plant when the first crews arrived, and at that point there was no stopping it. He said the plant already has been “pretty much consumed” by the fire.

“This was a fast-moving fire. It was wind-driven,” he said

The plant’s 70 employees evacuated and were not injured as the fire quickly spread, and thick black smoke billowed high in the air.

Officials said one firefighter was taken to the hospital as crews worked to contain the fire.

Residents and businesses within a one-mile radius of the plant were forced to evacuate the area.

Local, state and federal officials asked those within two miles to stay indoors, close windows and doors, and turn off-air conditioners.

Doctors also recommended that people in the area wear a mask all day Monday and possibly Tuesday to protect from the chemicals in the air.

Rockton Middle School and Roscoe Middle School were established as a place for those within the evacuation zone to go.

Salvation Army staff and volunteers responded, sending a mobile feeding unit, including a field kitchen and rapid response unit to provide meals, snacks and beverages to first responders, according to the Salvation Army of Winnebago County.

