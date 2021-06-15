Hot and sunny afternoon ahead

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Expect lots of sunshine heading into this afternoon. Highs will be in the 80s, but humidity levels will be on the lower end meaning heat index won’t be an issue today.

Overnight, temperatures fall into the upper 50s with clear skies. Tomorrow will be a carbon copy of today with highs in the 80s and sunshine.

A front looks to move through the area Thursday and into Friday which could bring the potential for rain and storm activity. Some of these storms may produce gusty winds with hot conditions ahead of the front. Highs climb into the 90s on Thursday and then we are dry again on Friday with highs in the 80s. A weak system may bring the chance for some showers come Father’s Day on Sunday.

