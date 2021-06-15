Show You Care
Hogg, Linn County Democrat, not seeking another term in legislature

Rob Hogg, Democratic senator in Iowa representing District 33.
Rob Hogg, Democratic senator in Iowa representing District 33.
By KCRG News Staff

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A long-serving Iowa politician will not return to office after the next election in November 2022.

Rob Hogg, the Democratic state senator for Iowa’s District 33, made the announcement on Monday. He was first sworn in to the state senate in 2007, after previously serving in the Iowa House.

“I want to thank Senator Hogg for his 18 years of public service to his constituents and the state of Iowa. Rob has been a passionate advocate and progressive leader in so many areas, but none more so than our state’s work to combat climate change,” Zach Wahls, the leader of the Iowa Senate’s Democrats, said.

Hogg said he has not made plans for his future after he leaves office.

