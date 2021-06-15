Evansdale man pleads guilty to armored truck robbery, multiple arson charges

WATERLOO, Iowa (KCRG) - An Evansdale man has pleaded guilty to robbing an armored truck, starting a fire at a bowling alley and restaurant, and more than a dozen other crimes.

Kevin Cruz Soliveras, 30, pleaded guilty on Monday to those charges, as well as weapons charges in 15 different cases.

That includes robberies at New Adventures Bar, Edo’s Sports Bar, and homes.

It includes the robbery and attack of a maintenance worker at Maple Lanes in February of last year. Someone then set the building on fire.

A month later, Cruz Soliveras admitted to the robbery and arson at the Wishbone, a restaurant on West 18th Street in Waterloo.

A firefighter was briefly trapped when he started to fall through the floor.

Then in March 2020, it came to an end when Cruz Soliveras and an accomplice tried to rob an armored vehicle outside U.S. Bank on Kimball Avenue.

Guards shot and killed the accomplice.

The Waterloo Cedar Falls Courier reports sentencing is set for a later date.

Prosecutors said he will likely get up to 60 years in prison under a plea agreement.

