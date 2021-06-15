Show You Care
Drought conditions lead to burn ban in Hardin County

A burn ban was put in place in Hardin County on Monday, June 14, 2021.
A burn ban was put in place in Hardin County on Monday, June 14, 2021.
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Officials in a central Iowa county have issued a prohibition against open burning as extremely dry conditions continue.

Thomas Craighton, the county’s emergency management coordinator, said that various fire chiefs in the county had agreed to issue the ban. The rule applies to all parts of the county.

Craighton said that campfires are still allowed if burned inside a ring, but that they must be fully extinguished when finished.

Over half of the state is classified as being in moderate drought conditions, including Hardin County.

