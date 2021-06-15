Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Disneyland reopens to out-of-state guests, drops mask mandates for those fully vaccinated

Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.
Face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests at Disneyland.(CNN)
By Debra Dolan
Published: Jun. 15, 2021 at 8:36 AM CDT|Updated: 10 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANAHEIM, Calif. (Gray News) - Alright, Disney fans -- get out your Mickey Mouse ears. Disneyland is officially open to out-of-state guests again.

Additionally, face coverings will no longer be required for fully vaccinated guests, both indoors and outdoors.

Starting on Tuesday, anyone over the age of 2 who is not vaccinated, however, must continue wearing face coverings indoors, except while eating.

“As more people are vaccinated and the nation is turning the corner on this pandemic, we are encouraged that COVID-19 health and safety guidelines set forth by the CDC and state and local officials are being adjusted and eased,” Disneyland officials wrote in an update online.

Guests will not be required to show proof of vaccination, however, they will self-attest they are in compliance with the guidelines prior to entry.

Copyright 2021 Gray Media Group, Inc. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
An Iowa City family is sharing their story after losing their 8-year-old son in an accidental...
Iowa City family speaking out following son’s drowning at neighborhood pond
Two people die after their motorcycle collides with car
Grant Hill, 23, of Iowa City, was arrested for Indecent Exposure after being accused of...
Iowa City man accused of exposing himself to a teen in an apartment complex gym
Council Bluffs police say in a news release that Lindsy Maves was arrested Monday on charges of...
Police arrest woman accused of setting another woman on fire

Latest News

Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Oak Leaf Court neighborhood reacts to apparent shooting
People take part in a worship service during the annual Southern Baptist Convention meeting...
Southern Baptists resist push from right in divisive vote
Police vehicles in the Oak Leaf Court NE neighborhood.
Multiple victims in northeast Cedar Rapids shooting
A worker, at left, tends to a customer at a cosmetics shop amid the COVID-19 pandemic Thursday,...
Study: Half of US cosmetics contain toxic chemicals
This updated handout photo provided by the Abraham Lincoln Presidential Library and Museum on...
Senate approves bill to make Juneteenth a federal holiday