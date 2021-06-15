DHS to disperse another round of P-EBT benefits by end of the week

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Human Services wants to make sure families have enough food this summer.

At least four different food assistance programs are happening across Iowa. And summer can be a hard time for kids to meet their nutritional needs. Especially for those getting assistance during the school year.

To help, DHS is dispersing another round of pandemic assistance to Iowa families. The assistance comes through P-EBT cards, given to families who lost access to free or reduced lunches because of the pandemic.

At the end of last month, DHS mailed new cards to qualifying families for the first round of the summer. Those who qualify should have received their benefits by the first week of June. DHS advises families to keep this card for more benefits on the way.

“We’re about to put another round of funding on those cards, so its also really important that families don’t throw out those cards. Once those funds are gone we’re going to keep putting money on those cards for a few more rounds of food assistance support,” said Janee Harvey, DHS Division Administrator of Adult, Children and Family Services.

“So school-aged children, they’re going to have access to food all summer long. And we’re doing it through these cards that people have already received or they’ll be getting in the mail,” said Harvey.

She says families should receive the next round by Sunday, June 20th. The amount will cover days January through June of this past school year. That’s when students were in hybrid or virtual learning and should’ve received a free school lunch.

Another program is also helping families keep food on the table this summer. Families who already receive SNAP or food assistance will get a maximum allotment on their EBT cards until at least next month.

This means more than 140,000 families across Iowa will receive more than $50 million in help with food insecurity. Maximum allotment is the highest amount of food assistance a person can receive. It’s given to all Iowa families who qualify for food assistance.

Parents can call the Iowa Department of Education P-EBT phone line at 515-281-5294 from 8 a.m. to 4:30 p.m. Monday through Friday with questions on their children’s eligibility for P-EBT.

