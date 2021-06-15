Des Moines Area Community College cancels online classes Tuesday due to ongoing network issues

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Des Moines Area Community College has canceled online-only classes again on Tuesday, citing an unforeseen delay in restoring its network after a cybersecurity breach.

The college announced the cyberattack on June 3, and the resulting network outage has caused several days of canceled classes. In-person classes resumed on June 9, but due to the network outage, online classes have remained canceled.

The FBI is now involved in the investigation.

The college had planned to resume online classes on Tuesday, but announced they will remain canceled as it continues to work to restore its network.

“The DMACC IT team is nearing the completion of priority network restoration, but due to some unforeseen delays today, the network is not projected to be fully online in time for online-only classes to begin tomorrow (Tuesday, June 15),” the college wrote. “Please know that our IT team continues to work around the clock, and once the DMACC network is fully back online, our plan is for online-only classes to resume the very next day.”

In-person classes will still meet as scheduled.

The college said faculty will communicate coursework adjustments as soon as the network is fully restored.

