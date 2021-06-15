Chainsaw carving event raises money for Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Events leading up to the 4th of July are now underway for the Cedar Rapids Freedom Festival.

Artists gathered in Jones Park on Monday for a chainsaw carving event.

Each person can complete between 2 and 4 projects each day.

The money raised from the pieces will go towards the Freedom Festival.

The wood used in these projects is debris from last year’s derecho.

“Its nice seeing the look in people’s faces turning a log you see on the side of the road into a great piece of art,” chainsaw artist Clint Henik said. “I always like doing little festivals like this and helping the town and especially with the destruction it’s just a good way to give back.”

The groups will be out again today from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

