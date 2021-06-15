Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Cedar Rapids public school teacher, Breanna Oxley to run for Senate District 33

Breanna Oxley, a public school teacher from Cedar Rapids, has announced her campaign to...
Breanna Oxley, a public school teacher from Cedar Rapids, has announced her campaign to represent District 33 in the Iowa State Senate.(KCRG)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 6 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A public school teacher from Cedar Rapids has announced her campaign to represent District 33 in the Iowa State Senate.

Breanna Oxley, made the announcement that she would run for Senator Rob Hogg’s seat after he announced he would not seek another term.

Oxley said she plans to emphasize Iowa values of respect, compassion and pragmatism to address the needs of the district and state.

“I’m passionate about education,” Oxley said in a media release. “A strong educational system fosters great ideas that will secure Iowa’s financial future.”

Former Iowa State Legislator Swat Dandekar gave her endorsement, praising Oxley’s experience as an educator.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

The Cedar Rapids police department is investigating a shooting in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf...
Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids
An Iowa City family is sharing their story after losing their 8-year-old son in an accidental...
Iowa City family speaking out following son’s drowning at neighborhood pond
Two people die after their motorcycle collides with car
Grant Hill, 23, of Iowa City, was arrested for Indecent Exposure after being accused of...
Iowa City man accused of exposing himself to a teen in an apartment complex gym
Lindale Mall in Cedar Rapids (KCRG)
Parent company of Lindale Mall filing for bankruptcy

Latest News

Democrats in the Iowa House now have a new House Minority leader.
Rep. Jennifer Konfrst elected Iowa House Minority Leader
State Representative Ras Smith on Tuesday announced he is running for Governor of Iowa in 2022.
State Rep. Ras Smith announces campaign for Iowa governor
Alisha Hoffman-Mirilovich, left, Mark Shaffer, and Claudia Glennan visit with on another at the...
‘We need more’: Democrats frustrated as agenda faces hurdles
Rob Hogg, Democratic senator in Iowa representing District 33.
Hogg, Linn County Democrat, not seeking another term in legislature