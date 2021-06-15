Cedar Rapids public school teacher, Breanna Oxley to run for Senate District 33

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A public school teacher from Cedar Rapids has announced her campaign to represent District 33 in the Iowa State Senate.

Breanna Oxley, made the announcement that she would run for Senator Rob Hogg’s seat after he announced he would not seek another term.

Oxley said she plans to emphasize Iowa values of respect, compassion and pragmatism to address the needs of the district and state.

“I’m passionate about education,” Oxley said in a media release. “A strong educational system fosters great ideas that will secure Iowa’s financial future.”

Former Iowa State Legislator Swat Dandekar gave her endorsement, praising Oxley’s experience as an educator.

