Cedar Rapids Kernels to host full-capacity reopening ceremony Tuesday

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels will host a Re-Opening Celebration as Veterans Memorial Stadium opens up to 100 percent capacity.

Before this, the stadium was only at 35 percent capacity due to COVID-19 regulations.

The Kernels will face off Tuesday night against the South Bend Cubs.

The gates open at 5:30 p.m., which is one hour before the game.

Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs throughout the game.

Cedar Rapids Council Member Ashley Vanorny will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.

