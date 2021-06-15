Cedar Rapids Kernels to host full-capacity reopening ceremony Tuesday
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Kernels will host a Re-Opening Celebration as Veterans Memorial Stadium opens up to 100 percent capacity.
Before this, the stadium was only at 35 percent capacity due to COVID-19 regulations.
The Kernels will face off Tuesday night against the South Bend Cubs.
The gates open at 5:30 p.m., which is one hour before the game.
Fans can enjoy $1 hot dogs throughout the game.
Cedar Rapids Council Member Ashley Vanorny will throw out the ceremonial first pitch.
