Few details being released after multiple people shot in Cedar Rapids

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Police investigators remain on the scene of a shooting with several victims in northeast Cedar Rapids.

Police responded to a home in the 4400 block of Oak Leaf Court Northeast shortly before 8:30 a.m. Tuesday. Officials said there were multiple victims involved but would not share information on the extent of their injuries. Police have not released any other information as of Tuesday afternoon, while a police presence continues in the neighborhood where the shooting happened.

More details are expected to be released by investigators. Check back for updates.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.