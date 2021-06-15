Cash lottery for adults to encourage vaccination coming to Polk County

DES MOINES, Iowa (KCCI) - County officials in the Des Moines area have approved a new plan to incentivize adults to get a coronavirus vaccine.

Television station KCCI reports that the measure was adopted on Tuesday, qualifying anybody in the county that’s 18 or older for a weekly drawing for cash prizes. Each Friday, 10 prizes of $1,000 will be given out, with a grand prize of $50,000 given out every other Friday. In addition, one $5,000 scholarship will be given out on the same days as the grand prize drawings.

The first drawing will be held on June 25. Registration is required, with persons eligible to register after receiving at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine. Prizes will be paid out to winners once they have completed their vaccination course.

The objective of holding the lottery is to boost the county’s vaccination rate from around 60% currently to their goal of 75%. That would require about 62,000 more people to get vaccinated.

Funding for the drawings comes from funding through the American Rescue Plan.

Gov. Kim Reynolds said that she had no plans to implement a similar incentive lottery statewide, following some signs of success of a program in Ohio.

