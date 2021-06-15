Show You Care
Bever Pool in Cedar Rapids to open June 27

(Pexels)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 7 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Cedar Rapids Parks and Recreation Department on Tuesday announced Bever Pool will open on June 27.

The pool, located at 2700 Bever Avenue SE, will be open from 11:45 a.m. to 12:45 p.m. for lap swim and water walking. The pool will then be open for open swim from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m. through August 6.

The Department said the pool will not be open for lessons or evening swims at this time.

The department said it is still recruiting staff for the Jones and Ellis Pools.

For information on how to apply, click here.

