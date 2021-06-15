Show You Care
Another sunny day, pattern change Thursday

By Kaj O'Mara
Updated: 1 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunshine will once again be widespread with another day in the 80s on the way. Plan on more of the same for tomorrow. There is still a front that looks to come through the area on Thursday into Friday. There’s been a subtle trend to speed this up a bit, which may offer two windows of time for some rain. The first may be on a scattered basis very early Thursday morning with the second opportunity coming Thursday night along the main cold front itself. Given hot conditions leading up to the frontal passage, some storms may produce gusty wind. Otherwise, things look mostly dry for Friday and all of Saturday. By Father’s Day, a weak system may generate a few showers in our area.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

