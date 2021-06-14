Show You Care
Winneshiek County officials to fill supervisory vacancy with appointment

The logo for Winneshiek County's government.
The logo for Winneshiek County's government.
By KCRG News Staff
Updated: 13 hours ago
DECORAH, Iowa (KCRG) - County officials in Winneshiek County have given notice that they intend to fill a county supervisory vacancy with an appointment.

The announcement, issued by the county’s auditor, treasurer, and recorder, allows those county officials to fill the District 2 seat that will be vacated by Floyd Ashbacher. Ashbacher has announced his intention to retire.

The appointment will take place within 20 days of the announcement, with a target for early July according to the three county officials. If 242 eligible voters who live in District 2 sign a petition within 14 days after the appointment calling for a special election instead, the appointment will be made temporary and an election will take place. If a petition is not filed, then the appointment will last until the next election for the seat in November 2022.

Those that are interested in being considered for the appointment may submit a letter and resume to the Winneshiek County Auditor by Noon on June 29.

