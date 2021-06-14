Show You Care
Two people die after their motorcycle collides with car

By Associated Press
Updated: 9 hours ago
KNOXVILLE, Iowa (AP) — Two people who were riding on a motorcycle died after a weekend crash involving two other vehicles in central Iowa.

Iowa State Patrol spokesman Sgt. Alex Dinkla said the crash happened near Knoxville Saturday near the intersection of Highways 14 and G44.

Dinkla said the man and woman who were on the motorcycle died at the scene of the crash.

The State Patrol said the motorcycle driven by Lloyd Hedrick collided with one of the cars after it smashed into the back of the other car that was stopped waiting to turn left.

Hedrick, 74, and his passenger, 60-year-old Lisa Wilmes, both died.

They were both from Indianola, Iowa.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

