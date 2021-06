DUBUQUE, Iowa (KCRG) - Two vaccine clinics are planned for Dubuque this week.

The clinics will offer the Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccines.

The first is happening Monday at the Dubuque Visiting Nurses Association at 660 Iowa Street from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m.

The second is Friday at Kennedy Mall Vaccination Clinic.

It will run from 7 a.m. to 6 p.m.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.