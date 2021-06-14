Show You Care
SYC: Eastern Iowa woman goes back to work to help replant community after derecho

By Becky Phelps
Updated: 8 hours ago
MARION, Iowa (KCRG) - The August derecho prompted one Eastern Iowa woman to return to work with trees after years.

Corinne Newport has loved nature ever since she was a child. She grew up in Sioux City, and after graduating from Iowa State with a degree in Urban Forestry, she worked with trees for several years, before leaving her position to take care of her family.

But after the derecho hit in August, she says she knew it was time to get back to work.

“I am part of an organization called Families Helping Families, and we help kids in foster care, and we had a tree planting fundraiser in the fall time, and one weekend just planting about 70 something trees, and I’m like why am I not doing this? This is what I went to school for and I love it. So I kind of made it my mission to come back,” Newport said.

She said it was devastating to see the widespread damage from the storm.

“Some people are completely devastated, ‘I lost 100 trees I don’t know where to start’, so you say you start small,” Newport said.

She started work at Blooms Garden Center, in Marion, last fall, helping hundreds of people replant their homes and communities, using her education and training.

“My goal leaving college was, right tree right place. Every tree has a purpose, every tree has a place. So what time is now, after the derecho, and after we lost so much, to give back and use my knowledge and get that done, get the right trees in the right places,” Newport said.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

