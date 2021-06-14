Sunny and dry days continue

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunny and dry weather continues through most of the week. Plan on highs generally in the 80s with lows into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The air is very dry underneath this high pressure system, which means there won’t be much of a heat index. It gets potentially a little more interesting by the end of the week as a weak cold front moves through the Midwest Thursday night into Friday morning. While this isn’t a guaranteed rain for the area, it does present an opportunity. This front could potentially stall near the area around Father’s Day allowing for a few more chances of rain next Monday and Tuesday. Being that this is a drought pattern, we’ll hold all rain chances very conservative at this time until more certainty can present itself as to what may occur.

