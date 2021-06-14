Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Sunny and dry days continue

By Kaj O'Mara
Updated: 9 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Sunny and dry weather continues through most of the week. Plan on highs generally in the 80s with lows into the upper 50s to lower 60s. The air is very dry underneath this high pressure system, which means there won’t be much of a heat index. It gets potentially a little more interesting by the end of the week as a weak cold front moves through the Midwest Thursday night into Friday morning. While this isn’t a guaranteed rain for the area, it does present an opportunity. This front could potentially stall near the area around Father’s Day allowing for a few more chances of rain next Monday and Tuesday. Being that this is a drought pattern, we’ll hold all rain chances very conservative at this time until more certainty can present itself as to what may occur.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Miss Iowa crowned for the first time in two years
New Miss Iowa crowned for the first time in two years
Grant Hill, 23, of Iowa City, was arrested for Indecent Exposure after being accused of...
Iowa City man accused of exposing himself to a teen in an apartment complex gym
File - In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photo, ousted Iowa Department of Human Services director Jerry...
Former director of Iowa DHS suing Reynolds, alleging she fired him for not engaging ‘in illegal activity’
Crews battled a fire in Cedar Rapids that caused damage to two homes on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Fire damages two homes in Cedar Rapids
Two people die after their motorcycle collides with car

Latest News

kcrg wx
First Alert Forecast
Sunshine and warm temperatures take us into the work week ahead.
More of the same
Sunshine and warm temperatures take us into the work week ahead.
First Alert Forecast
Lots of sunshine, with little humidity.
Summer-like temperatures, but without the humidity, on Sunday