Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Police: Woman crashed stolen ambulance into bay in N.Y.

By Associated Press
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

IRONDEQUOIT, N.Y. (AP) — Reports of a stolen ambulance from a Utica-based company turned into a lengthy pursuit on the New York State Thruway for state troopers Sunday morning into the afternoon.

WHAM-TV reports that police say caught the vehicle on the Thruway and later on I-490 and into the city of Rochester.

The chase lasted about 100 miles. Police say they later located the ambulance off of the Culver Road exit, and were led down Seneca Road when the vehicle crashed into Irondequoit Bay near Newport Yacht Club.

Police say the unidentified woman driver would not comply as they attempted to pull the vehicle over several times.

The woman was immediately taken into custody and charges are pending.

Copyright 2021 The Associated Press. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Miss Iowa crowned for the first time in two years
New Miss Iowa crowned for the first time in two years
Grant Hill, 23, of Iowa City, was arrested for Indecent Exposure after being accused of...
Iowa City man accused of exposing himself to a teen in an apartment complex gym
File - In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photo, ousted Iowa Department of Human Services director Jerry...
Former director of Iowa DHS suing Reynolds, alleging she fired him for not engaging ‘in illegal activity’
Crews battled a fire in Cedar Rapids that caused damage to two homes on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Fire damages two homes in Cedar Rapids
Two people die after their motorcycle collides with car

Latest News

In this Sunday, April 12, 2020 file photo, Denver Archbishop Samuel J. Aquila enters the...
US Catholic bishops meet amid divisions on Communion policy
President Joe Biden speaks on updated guidance on face mask mandates and COVID-19 response, in...
LIVE: Biden news conference; NATO leaders declare China a global security challenge
FILE - This June 2017 file photo released by the Lincoln County Sheriff's Office shows Reality...
Reality Winner, NSA contractor in leak case, out of prison
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
UK’s Johnson delays lockdown easing for England by 4 weeks
British PM Boris Johnson announces the delay of government plans to ease COVID-19 restrictions...
Easing of pandemic lockdown in England delayed until July 19