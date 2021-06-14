Parent company of Lindale Mall filing for bankruptcy

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The property management company that owns Lindale Mall has filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy.

Washington Prime Group, which owns dozens of mall properties across the United States, including Lindale and one in Sioux City in Iowa, announced the plan in a statement.

Chapter 11 is often referred to as a “reorganization” bankruptcy, allowing companies to restructure debt to continue operations. Washington Prime said they have secured $100 million in new financing that will allow “all business operations [to] continue in the ordinary course without interruption.”

“There will be no impact to operations, including leasing and property management, at Lindale Mall. The COVID-19 pandemic has created significant challenges for many consumer-facing companies, including Washington Prime Group. The Company has determined that the Chapter 11 path is the most effective next step to resolve the Company’s outstanding indebtedness as we emerge from the pandemic. Throughout the Chapter 11 process, we expect business as usual at our town centers, including Lindale Mall, where our tenants, sponsors and employees will continue operating as normal, with a focus on providing enjoyable experiences for our guests,” a spokesperson for the Washington Prime Group said, in a statement provided by the company.

More information can be found through the company’s website.

