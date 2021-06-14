Mathis considering first congressional district run against Rep. Hinson

CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - Democratic Iowa state senator Liz Mathis is “seriously considering” a run for the United States House of Representatives, challenging one-term incumbent Rep. Ashley Hinson in the 2022 election.

Mathis confirmed in a short statement that she may become a candidate for the first congressional district seat, which has been held by Hinson since she unseated former Rep. Abby Finkenauer in the November 2020 election.

“I am seriously considering a run for US House in the First District. I will officially announce my plans at the end of July,” Mathis said, in a statement.

Mathis has been an Iowa state senator for District 34, which includes large parts of Marion, Hiawatha, Robins, and rural Linn County, since 2011. She, and Hinson, had previously worked in local media, including at KCRG-TV9.

