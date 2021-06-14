Man arrested, charged with arson after apartment fire in Iowa City

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - A Sunday night fire in Iowa City was started intentionally, according to law enforcement officials.

Ishmael Shabazz Carter, 32, of Iowa City, was arrested and charged with first-degree arson, a class B felony.

At around 11:14 p.m., the Iowa City Fire Department was sent to a report of a fire at an apartment located at 612 East Court Street. Firefighters were able to extinguish the fire within around 20 minutes, according to officials. Before the fire was brought under control, the woman who placed the report of the fire, her boyfriend, and three children under the age of 5 were trapped on a balcony.

Nobody was hurt in the fire.

Iowa City Police said, in a criminal complaint, that Carter, who had previously been involved in a relationship with the woman inside the apartment, had been knocking on the door of the apartment for around 20 minutes on Sunday evening. The knocking stopped, but the woman inside the apartment alleged that a liquid spilled into the apartment from underneath the door, which was set on fire.

The woman in the apartment told officers that she could see Carter through the peephole in her door. Officers located Carter outside of the apartment building watching the fire, and other witnesses told officers that they saw him inside and near the building before and after the fire.

Officers said that Carter was seen at the nearby L&M Mighty Shop, located at 504 East Burlington Street, purchasing lighter fluid before the fire, which was found in a dumpster behind the building after the fire.

Carter denied being inside the building and purchasing the lighter fluid, according to the criminal complaint.

Around $50,000 of fire and smoke damage was caused by the fire, according to officials.

