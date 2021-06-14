Show You Care
Iowa reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 66 more cases Monday

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 3 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - The Iowa Department of Public Health on Monday reported two additional COVID-19-related deaths, and 66 more cases of COVID-19.

A total of 1,427,944 people in Iowa are now fully vaccinated for COVID-19. More than 2.8 million COVID-19 vaccine doses have been administered in the state.

As of 10:30 a.m. a total of 372,637 people have tested positive for COVID-19 in Iowa and 6,102 people have died with the virus since the pandemic began.

Over the last 24 hours, the state reported an additional 877 individuals were tested for COVID-19. A total of 1,779,287 individuals have been tested in Iowa since the pandemic began. According to this data, the positivity rate over the last 24 hours was 7.5 percent.

The state reported 81 people are hospitalized in Iowa with COVID-19, with 15 having been admitted in the last 24 hours. There are 20 patients in the ICU and 8 on ventilators.

