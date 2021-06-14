Iowa motorcyclists call on drivers to use caution following deadly weekend crashes

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Two people died, and one person is injured after two separate motorcycle crashes on Saturday. Both bikes were hit by vehicles.

Now, motorcyclists are calling on people to pay attention on the road, stay off their phones, and watch for motorcyclists.

The nonprofit, ‘Angels for Sam’ helps Iowa families in need by raising money through motorcycle rides.

They gathered for the 15th annual benefit ride on Saturday, where they held a moment of silence for the victims of Saturday’s fatal crash.

Rider Tamara Mahany said the news of recent crashes is worrisome.

Mahany said she’s lost three friends in motorcycle crashes. She and other riders are sharing a message to drivers.

“Stop being on your phones, it can wait,” Mahany said.

The Iowa DOT reports 63 people died last year in crashes involving a motorcycle.

