Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa motorcyclists call on drivers to use caution following deadly weekend crashes

By KCCI
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

POLK COUNTY, Iowa (KCCI) - Two people died, and one person is injured after two separate motorcycle crashes on Saturday. Both bikes were hit by vehicles.

Now, motorcyclists are calling on people to pay attention on the road, stay off their phones, and watch for motorcyclists.

The nonprofit, ‘Angels for Sam’ helps Iowa families in need by raising money through motorcycle rides.

They gathered for the 15th annual benefit ride on Saturday, where they held a moment of silence for the victims of Saturday’s fatal crash.

Rider Tamara Mahany said the news of recent crashes is worrisome.

Mahany said she’s lost three friends in motorcycle crashes. She and other riders are sharing a message to drivers.

“Stop being on your phones, it can wait,” Mahany said.

The Iowa DOT reports 63 people died last year in crashes involving a motorcycle.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Miss Iowa crowned for the first time in two years
New Miss Iowa crowned for the first time in two years
Grant Hill, 23, of Iowa City, was arrested for Indecent Exposure after being accused of...
Iowa City man accused of exposing himself to a teen in an apartment complex gym
File - In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photo, ousted Iowa Department of Human Services director Jerry...
Former director of Iowa DHS suing Reynolds, alleging she fired him for not engaging ‘in illegal activity’
Crews battled a fire in Cedar Rapids that caused damage to two homes on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Fire damages two homes in Cedar Rapids
Two people die after their motorcycle collides with car

Latest News

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Disney to drop most mask requirements for vaccinated
Iowa woman accused of setting another woman on fire
The former head of the Iowa Department of Human Services is suing Governor Kim Reynolds.
Former head of Iowa Dept. of Human Services suing Gov. Reynolds
Online classes are still canceled today at Des Moines Area Community College, but should be...
Des Moines Area Community College to resume online Tuesday
Iowa reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 66 more cases Monday