Show You Care
Shop Local
Student of the Month
Everyday Families
Working Iowa
Locals Love Us
Advertisement

Iowa grandma reads bedtime stories to hundreds on Facebook

By KCCI
Updated: 7 hours ago
Email This Link
Share on Pinterest
Share on LinkedIn

ANKENY, Iowa (KCCI) - Before you say goodnight, you can hear a bedtime story, but not in the typical fashion.

One Iowa Grandmother reads children’s books on her Facebook page each night to make sure everyone can have a bedtime story.

Grandma Bette of Ankeny goes through her favorite children’s books in her living room with colorful stuffed animals to set the stage.

Her granddaughter films her reading and posts it on Facebook.

So far, Grandma Bette has reached nearly 400 fans of all ages online.

The 83-year-old loves getting into character. She says it’s about more than just reading.

“Some of the people who lost a mom or their grandma would come and give me a hug, and they cried and teared up for them too, and I said well I can help you I’ll be happy to be a Grandma Bette for you,” Grandma Bette said.

You can follow Grandma Bette’s Facebook page.

You can also request a book you would like her to read aloud, and be notified when she begins reading the bedtime story.

Copyright 2021 KCCI. All rights reserved.

Most Read

New Miss Iowa crowned for the first time in two years
New Miss Iowa crowned for the first time in two years
Grant Hill, 23, of Iowa City, was arrested for Indecent Exposure after being accused of...
Iowa City man accused of exposing himself to a teen in an apartment complex gym
File - In this Aug. 1, 2019 file photo, ousted Iowa Department of Human Services director Jerry...
Former director of Iowa DHS suing Reynolds, alleging she fired him for not engaging ‘in illegal activity’
Crews battled a fire in Cedar Rapids that caused damage to two homes on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Fire damages two homes in Cedar Rapids
Two people die after their motorcycle collides with car

Latest News

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Disney to drop most mask requirements for vaccinated
Iowa woman accused of setting another woman on fire
The former head of the Iowa Department of Human Services is suing Governor Kim Reynolds.
Former head of Iowa Dept. of Human Services suing Gov. Reynolds
Online classes are still canceled today at Des Moines Area Community College, but should be...
Des Moines Area Community College to resume online Tuesday
Iowa reports 2 COVID-19 deaths, 66 more cases Monday