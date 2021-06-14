Show You Care
Iowa City man accused of exposing himself to a teen in an apartment complex gym

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City man was arrested for exposing himself to a 13-year-old boy on Friday.

Grant Dmitry Hill, 23, was charged with Indecent Exposure.

According to a criminal complaint, Hill is accused of exposing himself while the boy was working out in the Quarters clubhouse gym, located at 2401 Highway 6 East in Iowa City.

The complaint also states that the boy did not know Hill.

Police say video footage corroborates the incident.

As of Sunday evening, Hill is listed as no longer in custody at Johnson County Jail.

