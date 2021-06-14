Iowa City food bank says need remains high

IOWA CITY, Iowa (KCRG) - An Iowa City food bank says the number of people needing help remains high, despite no more federal funding.

CommUnity Crisis Services and Food Bank says they used CARES ACT funding to pay for their large facility when the pandemic first started.

That money is now running out and they still pay rent on the property.

Leaders say they’re in need of help sustaining the new food bank as the need is still great.

“We have about 900 households that we serve each week which is quite a bit for this community it’s sustaining at this level and we’re not seeing any drop-off,” said Sarah Nelsen, Executive Director.

