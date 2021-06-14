Show You Care
Iowa father, son charged with storming Capitol during Jan. 6 riot

By RYAN J. FOLEY, Associated Press
Updated: 14 hours ago
IOWA CITY, Iowa (AP) — The FBI has arrested an Iowa man and his adult son after they discussed on social media their involvement in the Jan. 6 insurrection at the U.S. Capitol.

Agents arrested 50-year-old Daryl Johnson of St. Ansgar and 29-year-old Daniel Johnson of Austin, Minnesota, on Friday morning. They made initial appearances in federal courts in Iowa and Minnesota and have been released from custody pending further proceedings in Washington, D.C.

They are charged with entering and remaining in a restricted building, disorderly and disruptive conduct, violent entry, and parading, demonstrating or picketing in a Capitol building.

Copyright 2021 Associated Press. All rights reserved.

