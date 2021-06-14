Show You Care
Disney to drop most mask requirements for vaccinated

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required...
Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Walt Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.
By CNN
Updated: 1 hours ago
(CNN) - More smiles will soon be visible at the most magical place on earth.

Starting Tuesday, vaccinated guests at Disney World in Orlando will no longer be required to wear face coverings in most areas.

Although, visitors will not be required to show proof of vaccination.

The mask police follows Orange County’s revised COVID-19 guidelines, which lifted all local mask recommendations on June 5.

Disney still expects guests who are not fully vaccinated to continue wearing face coverings in all indoor areas.

The Orlando theme park is also relaxing physical distancing guidelines, though it says some attractions may still have limited capacity or be temporarily closed.

Copyright 2021 CNN. All rights reserved.

