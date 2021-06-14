Show You Care
Des Moines water officials call for water use reduction

Interstate 235 passes over the Des Moines River in Des Moines on Monday, June 14, 2021.
Interstate 235 passes over the Des Moines River in Des Moines on Monday, June 14, 2021.(Courtesy: Iowa Department of Transportation)
By the Associated Press
Updated: 13 hours ago
DES MOINES, Iowa (AP) — Officials at the public water system for the city of Des Moines are asking customers to begin using water wisely and cut lawn irrigation by 25% as water usage climbs and drought conditions reduce the flow of rivers feeding the plant.

Des Moines Water Works serves 500,000 customers in central Iowa. CEO Ted Corrigan says the Raccoon River, a major water source for the city, is flowing at less than 300 cubic feet per second compared to the median flow of 4,000 cubic feet per second.

une temperatures have been much higher than average and there’s been almost no rain when normally the city would have had more than 5 inches by now.

Turn off the sprinklers. Today is a no irrigation day. Des Moines Water Works is also implementing Stage 1 of its...

Posted by Des Moines Water Works on Monday, June 14, 2021

The newest drought forecast from the U.S. Drought Monitor shows central Iowa, including the Raccoon River watershed, has...

Posted by Des Moines Water Works on Saturday, June 12, 2021

