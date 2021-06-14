Show You Care
Fire damages two homes in Cedar Rapids

Crews battled a fire in Cedar Rapids that caused damage to two homes on Sunday, June 13, 2021.
Crews battled a fire in Cedar Rapids that caused damage to two homes on Sunday, June 13, 2021.(KCRG-TV9/Adam Carros)
By KCRG Staff
Updated: 19 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A fire in Cedar Rapids displaced the owners of a home on the city’s northeast side on Sunday.

Fire crews responded to the fire at 4023 Wedgewood Drive NE at about 6:19 p.m. That’s near Twin Pines Golf Course.

In a press release, officials said a neighbor was in their backyard when they discovered the fire. The neighbor called 911 and alerted the occupants of the home.

Firefighters said they found a moderate amount of fire on the outside of the home. All occupants were accounted for.

Crews were able to extinguish the fire. Officials said there was fire damage to the outside of the home, the living room and garage area. There was also damage to the outside of an adjacent home.

No one was hurt.

The cause of the fire remains under investigation.

Copyright 2021 KCRG. All rights reserved.

