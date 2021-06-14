Show You Care
Bethany Lutheran Food Pantry opens in Cedar Rapids

By KCRG Staff
Updated: 18 hours ago
CEDAR RAPIDS, Iowa (KCRG) - A new food pantry opened in Cedar Rapids on Sunday.

Bethany Lutheran Church and HACAP Food Reservoir partnered together to create it after learning that 1 in 9 people living in Linn county struggle with food insecurity.

“What we are asking our members to donate is personal hygiene products and cleaning supplies. If we’re talking about food items, through HACAP we can get so much food for relatively cheap. If people are interested in helping out with food we’re asking them to just donate money,” said Pastor Mike Ericson of Bethany Lutheran Church.

Bethany Lutheran Food Pantry is open on Sundays from 1:00 P.M. to 3:00 P.M.

