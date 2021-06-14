Benton County Speedway hosts world’s largest candy dash

BENTON COUNTY, Iowa (KCRG) - People in Vinton looked for a sweet way to break a world record.

The Benton County Speedway worked to make the world’s largest candy dash Sunday.

They expected to have more than 1,900 pounds of candy dumped on this dirt racetrack.

Kids under the age of 14 lined up during the intermission, and raced to experience the ultimate sugar rush.

The Speedway does it every year, and has slowly upped it with each dash.

“A couple years ago, Hawkeye Downs actually had the record. And us being dirt fans couldn’t let that happen. I went over 150 pounds a couple years ago, last year I did 1,300 pounds, this year I did 2,160 to make a Guinness World Record,” organizer Christine Rublack said.

Organizers started collecting the candy last fall, taking advantage of various holiday deals.

They’ll find out if they officially broke the record in a few weeks.

